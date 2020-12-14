MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are still looking for a local hip-hop artist who drew police attention when he posted pics and videos on social media brandishing guns and taunting police.

Yahya Mouhime, who posts on Instagram with the handle @vt.stl, drew the attention of the SPVM in the summer when police received complaints about posts where he is handling firearms police found to be authentic.

Since then, the 18-year-old has posted pics taunting police with a fake arrest photo and posting more videos of him and others pointing and handling guns.

"They wish," he wrote in one post that shows him smiling as a fake police officer puts him in cuffs.

A video posted a week ago features a number of people with guns including one that appears to have a laser scope.

"Yahya Mouhime is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant," the SPVM's media relations department said in an email. "We encourage anyone who sees this individual to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133."

Police recently conducted an operation in Montreal North and arrested five people on weapons or drugs charges, but Mouhime was not among them.

Investigators were able to determine in the summer that the guns in his videos were real, and were able to seize most of them in an operation in the spring.

Six suspects were arrested at that time.