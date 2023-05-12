Montreal police seize illegal guns, arrest six suspects after searches in West Island

Montreal police seized six illegal firearms and arrested as many people, including a 15-year-old, Thursday during an operation targeting organized crime in the West Island.

A news release from the police service said the anti-gang squad of the organized crime unit conducted searches in LaSalle, Pointe-Claire and Vaudreuil, where they also seized ammunition, brass knuckles, sachets of cannabis gummies, cocaine, MDMA and Xanax.

According to police, three men between the ages of 18 and 26 remain in custody and are facing charges of possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, conspiracy, and drug trafficking.

Another 19-year-old man was released on a promise to appear, while a 30-year-old woman was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and was also released. A 15-year-old was the sixth person who was arrested on unspecified charges.

Police say they will look into whether or not these individuals were involved in other incidents currently under investigation.

The Sûreté du Québec assisted Montreal police with Thursday's operation, which was part of the CENTAURE strategy to combat gun violence.