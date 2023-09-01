Montreal police seek missing man, 69, last seen in St-Michel

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

MD Enamul Haque was last seen on foot around 5 p.m. near Shelley Avenue and Jean-Talon Street in the St-Michel neighbourhood. He was wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt and sandals with dark blue soles and yellow interiors.

Haque, who speaks English and Bengali, has brown skin, black eyes, short gray hair, and a short gray beard. He is 5'4" and weighs 139 lbs.

Police say he has Alzheimer's and cardiac problems, and may appear disoriented.

Anyone with information on Haque's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.