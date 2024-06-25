Some Quebec City residents told to limit water consumption after water main break

As Quebec City crews work to repair a broken drinking water main, the city is recommending some residents in some areas reduce water consumption, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.

The city said in a news release on Friday that crews must repair the pipe near Chamerolles Street in the Les Rivieres borough between June 26 and July 5.

For the first two days, residents in that area should avoid using laundry machines and dishwashers and stock up on water "to limit the risk of particles becoming lodged in the residence's plumbing and hot water tank."

The city has issued a ban on the use of drinking water for cleaning, watering plants and lawns, and filling swimming pools, starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. to "maintain the quality of drinking water offered to citizens and to reduce the risks of episodes of cloudy water."

The restrictions will be in place in sections of the following boroughs and will affect abour 35 per cent of Quebec City residents:

La Cite-Limoilou

Les Rivieres

La Haute-Saint-Charles

Sainte-Foy-Sillery-Cap-Rouge

Ville de L'Ancienne-Lorette.

Residents caught washing their vehicles, filling swimming pools or other banned practices will receive a notice and could face a minimum fine of $1,000.

The city said regular monitoring will happen.

Quebec City workers will also limit its water consumption and use, such as street cleaning and watering, during the work period.