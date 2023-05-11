Montreal police seek missing 38-year-old man

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Nicholas Beecroft Mc Arthur, 38, was last seen Wednesday afternoon at a care facility in the north end of Montreal.

"He reportedly made some disturbing comments. Investigators and family members have reason to fear for his health and safety," police said in a news release.

He is a white man, 175 cm (5' 9'') tall, weighs 70 kg (155 lbs), and has blond hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information related to his disappearance is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.