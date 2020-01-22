MONTREAL -- Montreal police have asked for the public's help to find a 27-year-old who has been missing since Jan. 19.

The man, Anthoni Sauve, told his loved ones he wanted to end his own life before leaving his Hochelaga-Maisonneuve home, the police force wrote on Wednesday in a press release.

He is 6 foot 1 and weighs180 lbs. His hair and his eyes are brown.

He is frequently in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Ville-Marie.

Anyone who has seen him, or may have relevant information, is asked to call 911.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Suicide Action Montreal (1-866-277-3553)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.