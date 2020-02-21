MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking an important witness in a fatal collision between a car and a train.

A 74-year-old man who was taking a driver's test was killed and the 33-year-old driving examiner critically injured when the car was struck by an oncoming commuter train on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The incident happened in on Gouin Boulevard West near Poincaré Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Investigators are looking for the driver of four-door beige Toyota Corolla. The model year is unknown.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver had a black beard and wore a beige turban. He spoke French and appeared to be of Indian origin.

Anyone with information concerning this important witness can reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime online or at 514 393-1133. They can also call the Collision Investigation Section emergency line at 514 280-0178.