Montreal police seek help finding missing girl, 15
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
Lydia Lamoureux was last seen Nov. 27 in the Ville-Marie borough. Police sent out the notice Tuesday, saying investigators are concerned for her health and safety.
The teen is white, 5 foot 3 and has brown eyes and chestnut hair. She often wears a black and white hoodie, police said.
Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to call 911 or reach out to their local police station.
