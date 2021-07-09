Advertisement
Montreal police searching for missing 41-year-old man who may be in danger
Montreal police are looking for Safouane Belkacem, 41, who is missing and may be in danger. SOURCE: SPVM
MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man, whose friends and family feel may be in danger.
Police say Safouane Belkacem, 41, was last seen leaving on a dark grey mountain bike Friday morning when he made some worrying remarks.
"His relatives are concerned for his health and safety," the SPVM said in a news release. "The missing man could be in the Old Port of Montreal or in the Notre-Dame-De-Grace area."
Belkacem is 5'10" and 150 pounds with a beard and short brown hair.
He was wearing jeans, white sneakers, a blue shirt and a bright red cap worn backwards.
Those with information on his wherabouts can call 911 or contact the SPVM's anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.