MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man, whose friends and family feel may be in danger.

Police say Safouane Belkacem, 41, was last seen leaving on a dark grey mountain bike Friday morning when he made some worrying remarks.

"His relatives are concerned for his health and safety," the SPVM said in a news release. "The missing man could be in the Old Port of Montreal or in the Notre-Dame-De-Grace area."

Belkacem is 5'10" and 150 pounds with a beard and short brown hair.

He was wearing jeans, white sneakers, a blue shirt and a bright red cap worn backwards.

Those with information on his wherabouts can call 911 or contact the SPVM's anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.