Montreal police search for 71-year-old man

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 71-year-old Yves Chartrand.

Chartrand was last seen Friday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. He is white, with white-gray hair and blue eyes. He speaks French.

The SPVM says there's reason to fear for Chartrand's safety. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.