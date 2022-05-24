Montreal police responded to 2 stabbings, 1 shooting in span of an hour Tuesday

Montreal police responded to two stabbings and one shooting within one hour Tuesday afternoon, including one incident that sent a 14-year-old boy to hospital.

The first stabbing was reported to police at 4:30 p.m. after an altercation involving multiple people near the intersection of Galeries d'Anjou Boulevard and Marie G Lajoie Avenue, in the city's Anjou borough.

Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, said a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object during the altercation and was sent to hospital. She did not have an update on his condition as of 6:45 p.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to another report of a stabbing, this time in the Park Extension neighbourhood, where police were alerted to a man with a knife. Police allege the suspect walked into a cafe on Jean-Talon Boulevard West, near Wiseman Avenue, and stabbed a man inside.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was rushed to hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition either.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested shortly after the incident and is set to meet with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING IN RDP

Officers were kept busy as another serious call came in at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police found bullet holes in a vehicle and a commercial building near the intersection of André Ampère and Charles Renard avenues.

There were no reported victims from the shooting, which is still under investigation.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.