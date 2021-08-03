MONTREAL -- It was a busy Tuesday morning for Montreal police.

In addition to investigating a triple homicide in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough, officers were also called to a suspected arson in the Old Port and an armed assault in La Petite-Patrie.

Around 5:55 a.m. police were asked to assist firefighters investigating a fire at a restaurant near the intersection of Notre Dame Street West and Saint-Jean Street. Upon arrival, they reported a window had been smashed and an “incendiary object” had been found nearby.

No suspects have been arrested.

Approximately one hour later, police were also called to La Petite-Patrie to respond to an armed assault of a 46-year-old woman.

Police say she was stabbed with a sharp object near the intersection of Saint-Hubert and Beaubien Street East.

The woman was injured in the upper body and was conscious en route to hospital.

Both incidents are still under investigation.