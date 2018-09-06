Featured Video
Montreal police investigating suspicious car fire
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 8:39AM EDT
Montreal police say they're still investigating the cause of a fire that ravaged a convertible vehicle early Thursday morning.
According to an SPVM spokesperson, the first 911 calls were received around 2:00 a.m.
The vehicle itself was located on Valois Avenue, between Rouen and Ontario Sts.
The fire was extinguished, the vehicle towed, and an investigation is ongoing.
Police have not located either a suspect or a trace of accelerant at the scene.
Forensic techicians will be examining the torched vehicle to obtain more information.
