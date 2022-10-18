Montreal police investigating shooting in Anjou

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired on a residential street in the borough of Anjou early Tuesday evening.

Police said they received several 911 calls shortly before 5 p.m. about reports of gunshots on Rhéaume Avenue, near Georges Avenue.

Olivier Laniel, a nearby resident, told CTV News he heard what sounded like five gunshots on the normally quiet street before officers arrived on scene.

Police vehicles block off the scene near the intersection of Rheaume and Georges avenues where there was a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

One or several suspects fired gunshots in the area, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a police spokesperson. More than one shell casing was found on the ground and an apartment building had at least one bullet hole, she said.

No arrests have been made and investigators were called in to analyze the scene to shed more light on the shooting.

Chèvrefils said the investigation is ongoing.