Montreal police investigating attempted murder of 69-year-old man in RDP
Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021 8:16PM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 11, 2021 9:27AM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating the attempted murder of a 69-year-old man in the east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Wednesday.
Shots were heard around 4:30 p.m. on Gouin Boulevard, near Paul-Dufault Avenue.
The man presented himself to a hospital with at least one upper body gunshot wound, but his life is not in danger, police confirmed.
No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made; the SPVM says the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.
The canine unit was deployed to search the scene, which remains blocked off as police continue their investigation.
