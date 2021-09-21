MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired at a home in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Leclaire Street, near Hochelaga Street.

Officers received a 911 call after shots were fired in the direction of the door of a home and a parked car.

"There were no injuries in this incident," confirmed Véronique Comtois, a Montreal police spokesperson.

Investigators, as well a the canine unit, are canvassing the scene to determine the circumstances around the gunfire.