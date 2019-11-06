MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the city’s Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood, in the east end.

Officers located the torched vehicle under Highway 40.

Car fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles under highway 40 near Gouin overpass. Two men in hoodies spotted leaving the scene. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/bY1VikGQLq — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 6, 2019

According to police, witnesses saw two men in hoodies allegedly leaving the scene.

The force’s arson squad has been called in to investigate the incident.