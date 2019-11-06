Montreal police investigating after car set on fire in the east end
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 7:20AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 8:37AM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the city’s Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood, in the east end.
Officers located the torched vehicle under Highway 40.
According to police, witnesses saw two men in hoodies allegedly leaving the scene.
The force’s arson squad has been called in to investigate the incident.
RELATED IMAGES