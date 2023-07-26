Montreal police investigating 2nd homicide in 48 hours

Police are investigating what they're calling a 'suspicious death' after the lifeless body of a man was found in a car in Montreal North. (Marty Rioux/CTV News) Police are investigating what they're calling a 'suspicious death' after the lifeless body of a man was found in a car in Montreal North. (Marty Rioux/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon