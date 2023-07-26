Montreal police investigating 2nd homicide in 48 hours

Montreal police on Wednesday opened a second homicide investigation in less than 48 hours after the body of a 45-year-old man was found inside a parked car in the city's Montreal-North borough.

The body was found at around 1:45 a.m. in a car on de Paris Avenue, near the intersection with Fleury Street East, a mainly residential area.

The death was initially investigated as a suspicious death but Caroline Chevrefils, a spokesperson with the Montreal police service, said Wednesday evening that the man suffered a fatal gunshot wound and that he was known to police.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects, she said.

Police are still investigating the killing, which marks the city's 16th homicide of the year.

On Monday evening, police confirmed the city's 15th homicide of 2023 after a fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man in the Mile End.