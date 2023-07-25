Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
The body was discovered by Montreal police (SPVM) officers after a 911 caller reported seeing a man injured in the Champ des Possibles between rue Henri-Julien and rue de Gaspé, south of rue des Carrières in the Mile-End district at around 10:45 p.m.
The victim was aged 42, according to the police.
At the end of the night on Tuesday, the SPVM was still unable to confirm that the man's death was a homicide and no arrests had yet been made.
A security perimeter was set up at the scene to allow investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM to try to establish the circumstances of what happened.
An SPVM mobile command post arrived on the scene late at night; analysis of the scene was due to begin at daybreak.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
Climate change: Correlation between wildfires, flooding in Nova Scotia
The fingerprints of climate change are all over the supercharged weather witnessed this year in Nova Scotia -- and the rest of the country -- from raging wildfires to devastating flooding.
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Toronto
-
Man dies after overnight shooting in Brampton
A man has died following an overnight call for dangerous weapons in west Brampton.
-
5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
-
Residents of two Ontario ridings set to head to the polls for byelections
Summer is the time for barbecues, bare feet and beaches -- and for residents of two Ontario ridings, byelections.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
-
Missing swimmer found, another still unaccounted for: RCMP
A missing swimmer has been found and taken to hospital after a search was conducted in a Colchester County, N.S., river.
-
Climate change: Correlation between wildfires, flooding in Nova Scotia
The fingerprints of climate change are all over the supercharged weather witnessed this year in Nova Scotia -- and the rest of the country -- from raging wildfires to devastating flooding.
London
-
Disturbance leads to arrest in downtown London
Around 6:20 p.m., on Sunday, police received calls about a disturbance in the area of Beaufort and Irwin streets.
-
Tornadoes & downbursts strike southern Ontario
Two tornadoes and four downbursts have been confirmed following last Thursday’s wild storms that rolled across the area.
-
Bluewater Bridge construction delays causing havoc for travellers, truckers, residents, and police
With construction on Bluewater Bridge, and only lane available, truck lineups are reaching up to ten kilometres.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in Sudbury
The man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Starving bear in northwest Ont. was blinded in one eye, left to suffer
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry are asking the public for help in finding the person that wounded a bear and left it to suffer in northwestern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Kitchener
-
Here’s why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A driver has been charged following a crash near Erin, Ont. that claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
-
Mosquito pool in Brantford tests positive for West Nile
Health officials from Brantford are warning residents after mosquitoes collected from a residential neighbourhood tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
Vancouver
-
'This is a very serious issue': Growing concerns over illegal Airbnb listings flooding the Vancouver market
City Councillor Lenny Zhou says he's working with staff to figure out just how many illegal short-term rental units are operating in Vancouver.
-
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
-
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'A marvellous light show': Overnight storm rattles Edmonton area, swamps town to the east
Wicked lightning, rolling thunder and a burst of hard rain struck the Alberta capital early Monday morning, while the town of Tofield to the east may have been the hardest hit.
-
Alberta government checking medical clinic offering faster physician access for a fee
The Alberta government says it is checking into a Calgary clinic promising fast-track access to a family doctor along with other perks to patients who pay up to $4,800 a year.
-
First Nation south of Edmonton reintroduces plains bison to homelands at Masckwacis
The reintroduction of plains bison Monday to land at Maskwacis was the culmination of a four-year effort to reintroduce them to Maskwacis by the Louis Bull Tribe and Elk Island National Park.
Windsor
-
B & E suspect arrested in Windsor after trying to get his car back from impound
One person has been arrested following a break-and-enter in downtown Windsor last month.
-
Mother of murder victim 'elated' after nine-month search for prime suspect ends
Malique Calloo, 27, was captured Sunday around 11 a.m. by U.S. Marshals in a Detroit suburb, investigators said during a news conference Monday.
-
Traffic backs up on EC Row after vehicle fire
Windsor police say a vehicle fire on the E.C. Row Expressway backed up traffic on Monday afternoon.
Regina
-
'Make sure we all stay safe': Regina residents look for ways to cope during extreme heat
Saskatchewan's latest wave of extreme heat has residents in Regina seeking air conditioned comfort. However, those working and living outdoors are looking for ways to cope.
-
Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
-
Sask. nets 175 medals at 2023 North American Indigenous Games
It was a successful competition for Team Saskatchewan, winning more medals than any other delegation at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa holding more public consultation on Lansdowne 2.0
The city of Ottawa says it is hosting more public consultation about the revitalization project at Lansdowne Park, dubbed Lansdowne 2.0.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police still scoping out locations for ByWard Market setup
Ottawa police are still looking for the ideal location for a police hub in the ByWard Market, but an ideal location has yet to be found.
-
Here's when Ottawa's LRT is expected to start running again
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department warns of heat-related dangers
Saskatoon is getting a sizzling hot start to the week and keeping safe in this heat has become a top priority.