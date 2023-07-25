Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space

A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.

The body was discovered by Montreal police (SPVM) officers after a 911 caller reported seeing a man injured in the Champ des Possibles between rue Henri-Julien and rue de Gaspé, south of rue des Carrières in the Mile-End district at around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was aged 42, according to the police.

At the end of the night on Tuesday, the SPVM was still unable to confirm that the man's death was a homicide and no arrests had yet been made.

A security perimeter was set up at the scene to allow investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM to try to establish the circumstances of what happened.

An SPVM mobile command post arrived on the scene late at night; analysis of the scene was due to begin at daybreak.