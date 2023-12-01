Montreal police investigating 2 homicides in less than 24 hours
Montreal police are investigating two homicides within the span of 24 hours after a 20-year-old man was found dead in a car Thursday in Saint-Leonard.
In the latest case, police received a 911 call at around 2:20 p.m. about an unconscious man in a car near the corner of Fontenelle and Jean-Talon streets.
He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived and he had been shot at least once, according to police.
The case was initially considered a suspicious death but on Friday morning, police spokesperson Julien Levesque said the file has been transferred to the major crime unit.
The man's death marks Montreal's 33rd homicide of 2023.
The investigation is ongoing.
