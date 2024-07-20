Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window

It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.

That's what a Montreal woman says happened to her Tuesday evening at around 7 p.m. and has left her worried about her safety since she has no idea who was operating the remote-controlled aircraft, according to a Noovo Info report.

"It was hot, I was in my bed in my underwear and the curtains were not closed since I am on the third floor and I have no direct neighbours. I then noticed a green light outside and when I looked, there was a drone in front of my window watching me," Éloise Plante said in an interview.

"I was really stressed out. I was like, 'Oh my God, is it someone that I know, who knows where I live and could come back to my place, who could take these photos and, I don't know, blackmail me or post them somewhere?' I don't know. I was just very stressed."

Woman contacted Montreal police

Seriously startled, she took a picture of the drone before it immediately took off. She decided to call 911, but she says Montreal police told her there was nothing they could do.

"They said I just have a photo of the drone and I don't know who it was, it could be anybody," she said.

Éloise Plante took this photo of the drone before it took off. (Submitted)

Said she was not that reassured by their response, but at the same time "not very surprised."

Have a news tip? We'd like to hear your story. Please send an email to MontrealDigitalNews@BellMedia.ca

The drone involved is believed to be a DJI MAVIC 3, a very popular model that does not need to be registered with Transport Canada since it weighs less than 250 grams.

Éloise Plante says she feels like someone was stalking her after a drone was spotted outside her window. (Source: Noovo Info)

Nearly all of the Island of Montreal is under a "Control Zone Airspace" area, which means basic Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), also known as drones, are prohibited, according to the National Research Council Canada website.

Plante's apartment lies within that zone.

Most of the Island of Montreal is in the 'Control Zone Airspace' area shown in red that bans basic Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) operations. (Source: National Research Council Canada)

Drone operator likely broke multiple laws: expert

Aviation expert David Curry said recreational drone operators often don't realize there are multiple regulations they need to follow.

"It doesn't matter if it's 250 grams or above, they're operating in a controlled zone so that's breaking a huge law," said Curry, who advised Transport Canada on implementing its regulations on drones in 2019.

Since most drones have a camera, operators also need to follow the Privacy Act. "You can't just take video of someone unless they have their permission," he said.

People can't operate their drones in a reckless or negligent manner either, regardless of the weight of the machines, and all drones cannot fly above 400 feet (roughly a 30-storey building). Penalties can reach up to $1,000 for individuals.

"The problem with this 250 grams is a lot of people think that just because they're under that weight class that they don't have to follow any regulations at all and that's incredibly wrong," he said.

"They still have to operate in a non-reckless manner and follow local bylaws."

Curry said the difficulty with enforcing drone regulations comes down to a lack of resources at Transport Canada, adding that he also believes "RPAS are low on their list" of priorities.

"We need more boots on the ground. We need people out there enforcing these [regulations]," he said.

Transport Canada did not immediately provide a response to questions from CTV News about Plante's experience and the criticisms raised by Curry.