Quebec police seize dozens of stolen vehicles in series of raids

Quebec police seized almost 30 vehicles after a series of searches in the Montreal area.

A regional joint police force (RJF) on the North Shore conducted 11 searches on Thursday connected to vehicle theft in the Greater Montreal Area, according to a Quebec provincial police (SQ) news release.

"Following an investigation that began in March, seven addresses and four vehicles were searched in the Greater Montreal area," the release reads.

As a result of the searches, the following was seized:

More than 28 vehicles seized;

Over $17,000 in Canadian cash;

Over $35,000 in U.S. cash;

More than six mobile phones.

The joint police force includes SQ units as well as other municipal police forces.