MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police seize dozens of stolen vehicles in series of raids

    A joint police force led by Quebec provincial police (SQ) resulted in 28 vehicles and thousands of dollars in US and Canadian cash on July 18, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press) A joint police force led by Quebec provincial police (SQ) resulted in 28 vehicles and thousands of dollars in US and Canadian cash on July 18, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec police seized almost 30 vehicles after a series of searches in the Montreal area.

    A regional joint police force (RJF) on the North Shore conducted 11 searches on Thursday connected to vehicle theft in the Greater Montreal Area, according to a Quebec provincial police (SQ) news release.

    "Following an investigation that began in March, seven addresses and four vehicles were searched in the Greater Montreal area," the release reads.

    As a result of the searches, the following was seized:

    • More than 28 vehicles seized;
    • Over $17,000 in Canadian cash;
    • Over $35,000 in U.S. cash;
    • More than six mobile phones.

    The joint police force includes SQ units as well as other municipal police forces. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News