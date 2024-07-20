Granby Zoo employees launch second strike day

A second strike day was launched on Saturday morning by Granby Zoo employees, for an indefinite period. Negotiations are still not progressing quickly enough, according to the employees represented by the Syndicat national des salariés de la Société zoologique de Granby (CSN), seasonal section.

The union represents some 130 employees, including veterinary and animal care technicians, naturalist-interpreters, mechanics, carpenters and some of the zoo's administrative staff.

The first day of negotiations was held on July 9, after which negotiations resumed without much success.

Their demands for a new collective agreement - the old one expired on Dec. 31 - include working conditions in line with the concerns of 2024. In other words, better work-life balance and less job insecurity for employees. All the more so for temporary workers.

Among other things, the union is denouncing a number of constraints imposed by management, as well as the use of subcontractors, which is jeopardizing the work of some in-house employees.

The CSN is also demanding that there be only two types of employee: regular and part-time.

In a press release issued on Saturday morning, the zoo's management stated that it respects "the right of striking employees to express their concerns."

It says it is doing everything in its power to resolve the dispute quickly through a mutually beneficial agreement for all parties concerned.

Despite the walkout, the zoo remains open and continues to welcome visitors.

In separate press releases, both the union and management have assured the public that the welfare of the animals will not suffer as a result of the strike while the park remains open to visitors.

Some of the activities offered by the park have been suspended due to the strike.