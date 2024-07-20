MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Granby Zoo employees launch second strike day

    Meercats at the Granby Zoo as taken in 2018. (Richard Vogel, The Associated Press) Meercats at the Granby Zoo as taken in 2018. (Richard Vogel, The Associated Press)
    Share

    A second strike day was launched on Saturday morning by Granby Zoo employees, for an indefinite period. Negotiations are still not progressing quickly enough, according to the employees represented by the Syndicat national des salariés de la Société zoologique de Granby (CSN), seasonal section.

    The union represents some 130 employees, including veterinary and animal care technicians, naturalist-interpreters, mechanics, carpenters and some of the zoo's administrative staff.

    The first day of negotiations was held on July 9, after which negotiations resumed without much success.

    Their demands for a new collective agreement - the old one expired on Dec. 31 - include working conditions in line with the concerns of 2024. In other words, better work-life balance and less job insecurity for employees. All the more so for temporary workers.

    Among other things, the union is denouncing a number of constraints imposed by management, as well as the use of subcontractors, which is jeopardizing the work of some in-house employees.

    The CSN is also demanding that there be only two types of employee: regular and part-time.

    In a press release issued on Saturday morning, the zoo's management stated that it respects "the right of striking employees to express their concerns."

    It says it is doing everything in its power to resolve the dispute quickly through a mutually beneficial agreement for all parties concerned.

    Despite the walkout, the zoo remains open and continues to welcome visitors.

    In separate press releases, both the union and management have assured the public that the welfare of the animals will not suffer as a result of the strike while the park remains open to visitors.

    Some of the activities offered by the park have been suspended due to the strike.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 20, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News