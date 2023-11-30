Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

A 911 call was made around 2:20 p.m. to report a man found unconscious in his vehicle, drawing officers to the corner of Fontenelle and Jean-Talon Streets in the Saint-Leonard borough.

The man was declared dead on the scene. He had been shot at least once, according to the SPVM.

Police said they're investigating the case as a "suspicious death."

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.