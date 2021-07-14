MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating a shooting that took place in the Côte-Saint-Paul neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers received a 911 call at 12:45 a.m. about gunshots heard on Jolicoeur Street, near Briand Street.

"Police located at least one impact on the window of a residential building," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "A perimeter was set up to protect the scene."

The force confirmed there were no reported injuries following the gunfire.

Investigators, as well as forensic technicians and the canine unit, are onsite to determine the events leading to the shooting.

Jolicoeur Street has been closed to traffic between Monk Boulevard and Hadley Street; Briand Street is closed between Dubois and Holy Cross streets.

This is the latest in a series of shootings across the city. However, Montreal police states it is too early to confirm if they are connected.

Earlier this week, two shootings took place; one in the Saint-Laurent borough that left one victim in hospital and another in Verdun that resulted in no injuries.

A few days prior, two teenagers were shot at in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. One of them suffered injuries to the lower body, while the other was grazed by a bullet.