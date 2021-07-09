MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Officers received a 911 call at 1 a.m. Friday about the sound of gunfire on Côte-des-Neiges Road, near Queen-Mary Road.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man, aged 19, who had been hit by at least one bullet to the lower body. A second teen, aged 17, was also grazed by a projectile.

They were transported to hospital, where their conditions remain unknown.

Officers say they were told the suspect or suspects fled northbound towards Jean-Brillant Street. No arrests have been made.

Investigators, as well as forensic technicians and the canine squad, are onsite to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2021.