Montreal police believe same shooter behind 2 fatal shootings in just over an hour
Montreal police believe the same shooter was behind two separate but related shootings Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
Marie-Claude Dandenault, a chief inspector with the Montreal police (SPVM), told CTV News Wednesday that police are "99 per cent sure" the same suspect is responsible for the killings which happened in the Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs
There is no apparent link yet, she added, between the victims and investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the back-to-back acts of gunfire were random in nature.
CTV News confirmed that one of the two men slain in the shootings was André Lemieux, the father of professional boxer David Lemieux. He was 64.
Lemieux wrote "R.I.P. dad" in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
Andréanne Lambert, a spokesperson for the boxer's management company, Eye of the Tiger, said the tragic killing was "very fresh" and the family wouldn't be making any public statements.
"[David] just wants to keep his family close," Lambert said.
Meanwhile, Montreal police investigators are awaiting results from ballistic testing as they probe Tuesday night's fatal shootings, the latest in a rash of violent gun crime on the island.
Montreal police say officers are working around the clock — some are even coming in on their day off — to help solve the crime and determine a motive, according to Dandenault.
"Right now, we're looking at everything that we can," she said. "We have investigators flooding the area, no stone is left unturned. We want to get to the bottom of this."
No arrests have been made.
KILLINGS JUST 65 MINUTES APART
The first incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. in the borough of Saint-Laurent.
Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards near Roman-Zytynsky Park.
"Once on the scene, police found the victim shot and injured to the upper body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victim died on site."
The victim, a 64-year-old man, was known to police for "minor criminality," according to the SPVM.
AHUNTSIC-CARTIERVILLE SHOOTING
Sixty-five minutes later, at 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
When police arrived at the intersection of Sauvé Ouest and Meilleur streets, near Saint-Benoît Park, they found a 48-year-old man lying on the ground.
"His death was confirmed on site," stated Youakim. "No arrests have been made so far."
He was not known to police.
Security perimeters have been set up at both crime scenes to allow investigators to canvass the areas.
Yoakim confirms the two deaths are the 16th and 17th homicides on the territory monitored by Montreal police.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante reacted to the homicides by writing in a tweet on Wednesday, "My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the two victims of the heinous crimes that took place last night in Montreal."
On Thursday, federal public safety minister Marco Mendicino is scheduled to be in Montreal for an announcement on preventing gun and gang violence in the city. He will be joined by Canadian Heritage Minister and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault, and Dominique Ollivier, chair of Montreal's executive committee.
With files from CTV News Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight in Ottawa, three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be facing off in the final debate of the 2022 race. CTVNews.ca will be streaming the debate live online, and our reporters will be providing real-time updates, starting at 6 p.m. ET.
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Most international treaties are ineffective, Canadian study finds
A new study from Canadian researchers suggests international treaties have been mostly ineffective at achieving their intended effects and in some cases, can do more harm than good.
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Toronto
-
Tornado warning lifted for Barrie and Collingwood areas
A tornado warning has been lifted for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas but a number of other watches and warnings remain in effect for a swath of cottage country.
-
GTA gas prices set to fall to lowest point since April 13
Gas prices in the GTA are set to drop by an average of 12 cents a litre by Friday morning, bringing the cost of fuel down to a nearly four-month low.
-
Cyclist hit by Toronto police cruiser in bike lane prompts calls to diffuse police presence in High Park
A Toronto lawyer is calling on the mayor’s office to diffuse police presence in High Park after a cyclist was hit by a police cruiser while riding in the bike lane Tuesday evening
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
-
'There are lives on the line': Motorists urged to slow down in construction zones after flagger struck
Police and safety advocates in Fredericton are warning drivers to pay more attention when approaching a construction zone after a flagperson was struck and seriously injured Tuesday morning.
-
Northumberland Ferries working to secure N.S.-P.E.I. replacement ferry by mid-August
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island could be in service on an interim basis between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island by the middle of August.
London
-
Tornado watch issued for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, multiple regions under severe thunderstorm watch
Wednesday’s hot and stick weather is shaping up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada has issued multiple tornado watches and severe thunderstorm watches for the region.
-
Two teens stabbed in London: Police
London police say two teens were stabbed in south London on Tuesday night.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt claims self defence on stand in assault trial
Testifying in his own defence, Herbert Hildebrandt says he felt threatened by two elderly men when he pushed Jack Dykxhoorn, 84, to the ground in Malahide Township, on Dec. 10, 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Irate suspect damages Timmins police station, now faces more charges
A set of incidents at the Timmins Police station on July 31 led to damage to the station’s garage door and a vehicle along with multiple charges.
-
Tourism picking up in North Bay due to different activities
With summer still in full swing, the hope is people will take a trip here, enjoy the scenic view, catch a show or spend money in the city and then come back again.
-
Public safety minister visits the Sault
Canada’s Public Safety Minister paid a visit to Sault Ste. Marie for a tour of the Canada Border Services Agency facility. Marco Mendicino spokes with front-line CBSA officials and got a first hand look at some of the ways border officers work to stem the tide of illegal firearms crossing the border.
Calgary
-
Calgary EMS red alerts for April increased tenfold in three years
New data from Alberta Health Services quarterly report, obtained by a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIP) shows that the number of red alerts in Calgary for the month of April were 10 times higher than three years prior.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in southeast Calgary crash
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in rollover on Tuesday night that seriously injured one man.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tuxedo Park intersection
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying two people believed to be involved in a shooting in Tuxedo Park last month that injured one man.
Kitchener
-
Tornado watch issued for Perth and Wellington Counties
Ping pong ball size hail and wind gusts near 100 km/h are also possible.
-
Ford calls for more federal funding as local, Ontario hospitals continue to face closures
As Premier Doug Ford called for more healthcare funding from the federal government at an announcement in Stratford, several hospitals in the surrounding area continued to deal with staff shortages and temporary closures.
-
Old Marina Restaurant patron applauds quick-thinking staff during fire
Jane McKenzie was sitting down for a birthday lunch on Saturday, July 31 when she was told to leave immediately and then ushered out of the Old Marina Restaurant.
Vancouver
-
Number of wildfires grows in B.C., but cooler weather offers firefighters a breather
The BC Wildfire Service says five fires that either threaten public safety or are highly visible are now burning in the province, up from two just a day earlier.
-
Amanda Todd case: Defence disputes Crown theory that one sextortionist was behind multiple accounts
A defence lawyer for the man accused of sextorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd argued Wednesday there is evidence of different people behind the online accounts that communicated with Todd – some in a threatening way.
-
Pemberton man sentenced to 5 years, 6 months for sex offences
A longtime resident of Pemberton and Whistler has been sentenced to a total of five years and six months in prison for historical sexual offences involving minors.
Edmonton
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
-
Careless driving charge laid in connection to disrupted memorial event
A driver has been charged after nearly hitting an attendee of a memorial event for a motorcyclist who died in July.
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
Windsor
-
'It is a nightmare': Windsor-Essex residents lament slow rollout of paediatric COVID-19 vaccinations
It’s been two weeks since the province announced the availability of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five, but finding a place in Windsor-Essex to get your child vaccinated is proving to be a difficult task.
-
Man allegedly points gun, strikes roommate during argument
A spat between roommates has resulted in charges for a 28-year-old man who allegedly struck his roommate in the face with a firearm during an argument.
-
Windsor woman who refuses to return 7-year-old Newfoundland dog in custody case might face charges
Greg Marentette said he is still waiting to be reunited with his dog, Lemmy.
Regina
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Pierre Poilievre making Regina campaign stop in lieu of final leadership debate
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre will be making a campaign stop in Regina on Wednesday night, in lieu of the final party debate.
-
Over 20 mischief and property damage incidents under investigation: Regina police
More than 20 incidents of mischief and property damage are being investigated by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Ottawa
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill.
-
Health-care system 'beyond crisis' Ottawa nurse says, as premier touts spending
An Ottawa nurse says Ontario's health-care system is 'beyond crisis' as premier Doug Ford touts billions in spending but no new plan to address staffing shortages.
-
Young man credited with saving family after jet ski capsizes on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Service is thanking a young man for helping to save a family after their jet ski capsized on the Ottawa River Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Gas drops below $1 per litre as price war rages in Sask. town
Visitors driving through Blaine Lake, Sask. this weekend got a treat at the pumps as a gas war between the town’s two stations saw prices drop below a dollar per litre.
-
Saskatoon has 6th highest crime severity score among major Canadian cities
Saskatoon saw no change in its Crime Severity Index score last year after a 10 per cent drop in 2020.