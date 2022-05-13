Montreal police ask for help to find 73-year-old last seen in Southwest borough

Montreal police are asking for public support to find Ginette Fontaine Laurin, 73, who was last seen on May 13 in the Southwest borough (Photo: SPVM) Montreal police are asking for public support to find Ginette Fontaine Laurin, 73, who was last seen on May 13 in the Southwest borough (Photo: SPVM)

