Montreal police ask for help to find 73-year-old last seen in Southwest borough

Montreal police are asking for public help to find Ginette Fontaine Laurin, 73, who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on May 13 in the Southwest borough.

Fontaine Laurin has fair skin, stands at 4'11" (1.5 metres), weighs around 155 lbs (70 kg), has brown eyes, gray hair, and is missing a tooth in her lower jaw.

She is likely wearing a pale blue sweater, black pants, black shoes with white soles, and a gold chain with a cube-shaped pendant. She may also be carrying a brown handbag.

She is said to spend a lot of time in parks, especially Marguerite-Bourgeois park at Wellington and Parc Marguerite-Bourgeois streets.

Police say she may be confused and disoriented.