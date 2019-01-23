

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking barflies and music lovers to check their cameras for clues to a murder.

On Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, two men were shot after attending a concert at the Belmont on St. Laurent Blvd. near Mont Royal Ave.

Around 12:30 in the morning -- early Monday -- several people were shot and 31-year-old Elisha Vernon Davis died of his injuries.

Another shooting victim and two other people in their twenties fled the scene in a car that was chased by police. Officers arrested the trio in downtown Montreal and the gravely injured man was taken to hospital.

Police are now asking anyone who was in the bar that night to send in their photos and videos from before and after the attack.

Anyone with information is being asked to email images@spvm.qc.ca

The Montreal police department says it will treat all emails received as being anonymous.