Police end Amber Alert after two missing Quebec children found safe

Police in Quebec have ended an Amber Alert after the two-year-old boy and three-year-old girl at the centre of the search were found safe.

The alert was cancelled at around 3:30 p.m., about six hours after the children were reported abducted.

Police say the children were taken at around 9:30 a.m. today from St-Vallier, Que., about 30 kilometres east of Quebec City.

Provincial police spokesman Louis-Philippe Ruel says a 40-year-old man is detained and meeting with investigators.

He says the man and children were members of the same family.

An Amber Alert is set in motion when a child has been reported abducted and is believed to be in danger.