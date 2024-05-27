MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police end Amber Alert after two missing Quebec children found safe

    The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch, is seen at a news conference in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press) The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch, is seen at a news conference in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
    Police in Quebec have ended an Amber Alert after the two-year-old boy and three-year-old girl at the centre of the search were found safe.

    The alert was cancelled at around 3:30 p.m., about six hours after the children were reported abducted.

    Police say the children were taken at around 9:30 a.m. today from St-Vallier, Que., about 30 kilometres east of Quebec City.

    Provincial police spokesman Louis-Philippe Ruel says a 40-year-old man is detained and meeting with investigators.

    He says the man and children were members of the same family.

    An Amber Alert is set in motion when a child has been reported abducted and is believed to be in danger.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2024.

