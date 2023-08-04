Montreal police arrest eight people, seize money and magic mushrooms over three raids at 'FunGuyz'

Eight people are facing charges in connection to an illegal magic mushroom store in Montreal following a string of police raids, including one on Thursday.

Montreal police (SPVM) say officers seized nearly 4 kg of bulk psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, over three searches at 'FunGuyz.'

Over 1,600 psilocybin tablets, 753 g of edible psilocybin products and $10,000 were also seized.

The eight people arrested are all between the ages of 20 and 50, police said in a release on Friday.

On Thursday, a 24-year-old man was arrested at the store on Ontario Street near Papineau Avenue in the Ville-Marie borough.

The search also targeted a home on the South Shore where a Longueuil police officer shot a dog "for a safety issue," said SPVM. Narcotics were seized, but there were no arrests.

There was no update on the animal's condition as of Friday.

FunGuyz first opened on July 11, closing just hours later after SPVM arrived. The store swiftly re-opened, leading to a second visit from police the following week.

The production, sale and possession of 'magic mushrooms' is illegal in Canada.

The shop's owner has vowed to launch a constitutional challenge with the hopes of legalizing the products.

