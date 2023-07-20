Police arrest five in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop, second location could open in Laval

Police carry out a raid at the FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary in Montreal on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (CTV News) Police carry out a raid at the FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary in Montreal on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon