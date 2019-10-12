MONTREAL -- Montreal streets will start to see new modernized parking pay stations in the coming weeks, as the city upgrades dated terminals.

According to a spokesperson for Stationnement de Montreal, the city will refurbish around 1,000 metres and replace 250 that are at the end of their 10-15 year lifespan.

The restoration and replacement has begun and is scheduled for completion before temperatures drop below zero.

The new parking metres are an improvement for people with disabilities, according to Stationnement de Montreal. They are smaller, more compact and will be placed closer to intersections making it safer for those having to cross the street to pay.

Technicians will test the units over the next few weeks, and the terminals will also accept debit and paypass payment.