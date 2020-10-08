MONTREAL -- Following a scandal involving its former director Nathalie Bondil, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) announced on Thursday an imminent review of its management structure.

The museum has appointed two independent consultants to “provide advice and make appropriate recommendations,” according to an MMFA news release.

It says the goal of the review is to modernize the museum’s legislative structure that has remained unchanged for 50 years, in the goal of making it better suited to its stakeholders.

“The cultural, social, economic and financial context has considerably evolved, and the framework of the museum's oversight must reflect this transformation,” the release reads.

Part of the work will involve an analysis of a report commissioned by Quebec’s minister of culture and communications and its recommendations issued in September.

The two independent consultants who will perform the review are Lise Bissonnette and Pierre A. Raymond, who the MMFA says have agreed to work for free.

"On behalf of the Museum and my colleagues of the Board of Trustees, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Ms. Bissonnette and Mr. Raymond for their commitment to the Museum at this important stage in its history," said Mr. Pierre Bourgie, chairman of the board of trustees of the MMFA.