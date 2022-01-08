A Montreal moving company is causing a few laughs in a new ad at the expense of those influencers and minor celebrities stuck in Mexico after the now infamous plane trip aboard a Sunwing flight.

The Moving Clan (Demenagement Le Clan Panneton) posted an ad on its social media accounts offering deals on the 5,823-kilometre move from Mexico to Montreal.

"Are you stuck abroad?" the ad reads in French. "We are the solution."

The ad even offers a chance to win a selfie-stick using the promo code #influencer. One commenter joked that a jar of Vaseline would have also been a good prize incentive, referencing the suggestion that some of those aboard the Sunwing flight put Vaseline up their noses to fool the COVID-19 screening test.

"Vous dites Party? On dit Partez!" the ad reads.

Owner Pierre-Olivier Cyr said the company has been receiving emails since the ad dropped asking for one of the promo selfie sticks.

"People need to laugh," said Cyr. "We love to laugh and we want to share our funny story and funny ideas with the population."

It is not the first time the company has had fun with current events. In the past, Cyr designed a similar ad after the 2016 election where the moving van was wearing a wig similar to a particular former U.S. president in an attempt to attract certain clientele wishing to move north.

"The response is amazing," said Cyr, who created the ad himself. "We have some response from France, the United States and Mexico. It's really funny."