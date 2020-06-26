MONTREAL -- Quebec's movie theatres are set to welcome visitors again next week but two locations that got an early start on re-opening found there weren't many takers on Friday.

Cinestarz theatres in Plaza Cote-des-Neiges and in Carrefour Langelier showed off their new COVID-19 accomodations, including plexiglass barriers at the concession stands and widely spaced out seats. Staff were wearing face masks and visors for the few customers who wandered in to take in the slim offerings: with most movie releases delayed, the selection focused on blockbusters from the onset of the pandemic.

