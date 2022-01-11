A man in his 20s has been sentenced to seven months in prison for violently beating his dog.

The Montreal SPCA says a criminal probe was first initiated in January 2020, following a report of abuse.

After months of investigation, the organization's investigative division seized Angie from her owner.

"The dog was found in a deplorable state in a blood-soaked apartment by animal protection officers," the SPCA states. "When they arrived, the officers found a lethargic animal with a punctured eye, nearly half of her teeth broken and an open wound on her skull."

The dog was rushed to the veterinary centre in Laval to receive emergency care.

Following the investigation, on Dec. 7, Angie's owner pleaded guilty to two charges of willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to a dog and one charge of willfully failing to provide suitable and adequate care to a dog.

He was sentenced to one, two and seven months in prison to be served concurrently.

"The accused is now serving one of the most significant sentences on record for animal cruelty in Quebec," the SPCA notes.

He is also prohibited from having custody, control or being on the same premises as an animal for the next 15 years.

“However, this sentence is clearly below those handed down for similar acts in other Canadian provinces,” notes Chantal Cayer, director of the Montreal SPCA's investigations office.

After undergoing numerous medical treatments, the SPCA adds Angie was adopted by a "loving family and now spends her time playing in the snow, sleeping on the couch and enjoying cuddles from her adoptive parents."