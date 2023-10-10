Montreal man desperate for news about cousin who went missing after Israel attacks
A Canadian family is worried about the safety of their relative, Tiferet Lapidot, who they believe was likely taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at a music festival in Israel last weekend.
Lapidot was among the thousands of young people who were attending Tribe of Nova, an outdoor electronic music festival, in southern Israel, when Hamas militants broke through a border fence and opened fire on festivalgoers. Some were taken hostage.
Her cousin, Oran Zlotnik, who lives in Montreal, said her family is growing more desperate as each day passes without news about her whereabouts.
"She phoned her mom, saying, 'I'm hiding in a bush. There are shootings around me. I'm trying to save myself,' and then the conversation was cut off," Zlotnik told CTV News.
The following day, on Sunday, her phone was geo-located across the border in Gaza, after the family reached out to the Israeli government for assistance locating her, he said.
"The thing we're hoping for is that she's kidnapped," he said, adding that her body was not among the roughly 250 bodies that were recovered from the festival site in the aftermath of the attack by Hamas, a group declared as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.
Tiferet Lapidot. (Source: Oran Zlotnik)
The news is hard to swallow for her family in Canada and in Israel. Tuesday is Lapidot's 23rd birthday.
Her uncle, Harel Lapidot, said he is a Canadian citizen and so is her father. Instead of celebrating her birthday, everyone is in the dark about how she is doing.
"A birthday is supposed to be the brightest day .. the time that everybody's getting around you and we're separated from her. She is there, we don't know what's going on with her," he said in an interview from Israel.
"Instead of being a happy day, it's a black day which we don't know anything about what's going on with her. What she went through, we're just hearing [about] the horrifying actions of Hamas took place … they were just hunting those kids at a party."
This image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel, Oct. 7, 2023. (South First Responders via AP)
CANADA TO HELP CANADIANS LEAVE ISRAEL
Her father, Ohad Lapidot, released a video since she went missing pleading with the Canadian government to help him find her.
"We can't sleep at night," he said in the recording.
"The Canadian government doesn't seem to recognize the moral obligation to help my daughter. Please, I need your help in demanding the prime minister of Canada to save my daughter from the hands of Hamas."
On Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joy announced it was planning to offer assistance to Canadians — and their family members — leaving Tel Aviv, Israel, "in the coming days."
"The Canadian government will be offering these flights to Canadian citizens, their spouses, and their children; as well as Canadian permanent residents, their spouses and their children," Joly said. "We are also working on additional options for those who cannot reach the airport in Tel Aviv."
On Monday, a Montreal family said their 33-year-old son, Alexandre Look, was also killed while attending the music festival during the Hamas incursion.
A second Canadian citizen, 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi from Vancouver, was also confirmed killed during the attack at the festival.
BREAKING 'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
'It's terrifying': Canadians stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting after flights cancelled
Canadians stranded in Israel after many airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday say they are desperate to get home and fear for their safety.
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
Canada to continue sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, insists no money will go to Hamas
The Canadian government plans to continue delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, but insists it will ensure none of the funds end up with Hamas, which it has designated a terrorist organization.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
'All options are on the table': IDF not ruling out ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas
Israel is not ruling out a ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas, an international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells CTV News.
Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
