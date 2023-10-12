Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests

Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.

Montreal's Jewish General Hospital is telling staff to postpone all non-essential out-patient appointments on Friday in response to the broader global threat.

"We will encourage all non-essential work to be postponed or done from home. Access to the indoor parking will be closed to patients," the hospital told staff in a memo obtained by CTV News.

The hospital's operating room will remain open, according to the memo, which said there is no known specific threat against the hospital.

"We wish to diminish risk to the greatest number of people, while not penalizing patients who need care scheduled for Friday. We also do not wish to create panic when there is no specific threat against our institution at present, but it's imperative that we exercise caution."

Reuters reported that former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal called for pro-Palestinian protests across the Muslim world to join the fight against Israel. The Jewish state launched retaliatory attacks in Gaza in response to Hamas' deadly air, ground, and sea assault on Israel on Saturday.

Montreal police said Thursday it is implementing "a visibility plan" near places of worship and other locations connected to the recent Middle East conflict.

"At present, there has been no significant increase in the number of complaints or incidents reported to us as a result of events linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the police said in an emailed statement.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying there will be an increased security presence around its locations.

A spokesperson for the Montreal borough of Outremont, which is home to a large Jewish population, told CTV News that security would be enhanced around places of worship amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Federation CJA, an organization that represents Jewish organizations in Montreal, also said in a notice on Wednesday to its members that it is not aware of a specific threat against the community, but is asking them to be vigilant.

It said it will increase security presence at daycares, Jewish schools and synagogues Friday "out of an abundance of precaution."

PUBLIC SAFETY MINISTER REACTS

Quebec Public Safety Minister warned that police patrols will be on the ground to ensure demonstrations are "law-abiding."

"Regarding demonstrations in Quebec, we must remember that the right to demonstrate is a fundamental right for all Quebecers. Now, there's a fine line between demonstrating and inciting hatred, which contravenes the Criminal Code," he said in a series of posts on social media.

Concernant les manifestations au Québec, on doit se rappeler que le droit de manifester est un droit fondamental pour tous les Québécois. Maintenant, il y a une nuance entre manifester et inciter à la haine, qui contrevient au code criminel. 2/3 — François Bonnardel (@fbonnardelCAQ) October 12, 2023

Recent posts on social media have been promoting a pro-Palestine protest Friday afternoon in downtown Montreal.

This is a developing story. More to come.