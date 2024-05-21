3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police

Three people are dead after being stabbed during a brawl in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening.

Montreal police (SPVM) received numerous 911 calls at 7 p.m. about a fight between at least 15 people in an alleyway on Rachel Street between Saint-Andre and Mentana streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims, aged 15, 23 and 25, "injured by a sharp object."

They were sent to hospital, where their deaths were confirmed.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Montreal police respond to a stabbing incident that seriously injured three people in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Witnesses met with police, who are looking at surveillance camera footage as they gather evidence.

Wednesday, Montreal police major crimes unit chief Jean-Sebastien Caron confirmed that the dispute was not related to organized crime or gangs.

"[It was a] conflict that degenerated that unfortunately led to the deaths of three people, including a 15-year-old teenager," he said. "The people who died participated in the conflict, so we're trying to figure out who did what."

Caron also acknowledged that there have been seven homicides in the last 10 days.

"Montreal is pretty safe when you compare with the big towns in Canada and the United States," he said. "We're around 25, 30, 35 murders. It's too much, but when you compare with other cities, we're pretty safe."

The deaths have been confirmed as the city's 14th, 15th and 16th homicides.