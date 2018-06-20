

CTV Montreal





Despite fears of foreign buyers driving up prices in the Montreal housing market, a new report shows that only two per cent of those buying homes in the city are from elsewhere.

The housing report, which was conducted by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, showed that while that number does jump to 10 per cent for downtown condos, the numbers have remained stable.

The report also confirms the suspicions of many in that Montrealers are more frequently purchasing homes and moving to off-island suburbs. For instance, one third of buyers of single-family homes in Laval over the past year were from Montreal.

Meanwhile, 80 per cent of those who bought on the island were already from the city.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has said one of her priorities is not just attracting more families to the city, but retaining those that already live there.

To that end, the city announced earlier this month that two new elementary schools will be built in the downtown Montreal area. The schools are expected to open in three to five years.