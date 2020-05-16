MONTREAL -- Vacation plans involving hotel stays won't be happening for many Quebecers this summer, but some are figuring out ways to recreate that pampering experience in their own homes.

Project Pineapple is the same of a new video series launched by some Greater Montreal-area hotel s. The series gives Quebecers some how-to knowledge on how to make their own homes a bit more hotel-like. One clip, made by Jean-Philip Dupre of Brossard's Escad Hotel, teaches viewers how to make their bed like his staff would.

“It brings a little bit of sunshine a little bit of good vibes into people's day because we're talking so much about everything else that's going on,” said Dupre. “It's an opportunity to maybe reminisce about when we were travelling in the hotel. What are some of the emotions we felt? Some of the things we like? Some of the food we like to eat or some of the visual 'wows' we got when we were travelling.”

The total number of deaths due to the virus in the province is now 3,483, and there are 42,183 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Other hotel staff that have participated include chefs, mixologists, housekeepers and hospitality experts, all giving insider tips.

The video series launches as Quebec's hotels are feeling the strain of COVID-19-related restrictions. Half the hotels in the Greater Montreal region are closed indefinitely and those that remain open don't know when guests might return.

“Border closures, festival cancellations, the Grand Prix cancellation, inter-provincial movements being restricted – all these different factors make it very difficult for tourism in particular,” said Greater Montreal Hotels Association spokesperson Eve Pare.

Dupre said the hardest part of the past few months has been losing most of his colleagues.

“To have to lay off some staff... 80 per cent of our team laid off is probably the toughest part,” he said.

Dupre said he hopes that while people remain at home, some tips on living the luxurious hotel life can help the industry bounce back when restrictions ease.