    • Montreal home sales rise in June as prices continue to climb: real estate board

    A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island on May 7, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island on May 7, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)
    The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 6.4 per cent in June compared with the same month last year.

    The association says home sales in the region totalled 3,830 for the month, up from 3,598 in June 2023.

    The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 7.2 per cent rise for the price of a plex at $777,000 last month.

    The median price for a single-family home rose 5.8 per cent to $582,500 and the median price for a condominium rose 2.8 per cent to $401,000.

    Active listings for June jumped 24.4 per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,620.

    New listings rose 7.6 per cent to 5,446.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

