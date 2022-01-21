Advertisement
Montreal firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Published Friday, January 21, 2022 7:54AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 21, 2022 9:52AM EST
Montreal firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Parthenais Street in the northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
It is currently considered a four-alarm fire and people are being asked to avoid the area.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
