A condominium building in Blainville, north of Montreal, was engulfed in flames Thursday night.

According to firefighters, the five-alarm fire was signalled just before 10 p.m. at a building on Curé-Labelle Boulevard, near 56th Avenue.

Several neighbouring fire departments, including that of Sainte- Thérèse, were called to help as the flames spread to the upper floors of the building.

"The intense cold is complicating the work of the firefighters and the Blainville Civil Security," firefighters noted.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

Volunteers with the Association des Pompiers Auxiliaires Laurentides-Lanaudière (APALL) are currently onsite to support the fire-fighting efforts.