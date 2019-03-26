As it was in 2018, Montreal remained in good standing among baseball fans Monday night, with the third-largest stadium crowd for exhibition games in the MLB.

Like last year, the California games – Dodgers vs. Angels and Athletics vs. Giants – drew the largest crowds, though they had geography in on their side: only 40 kilometres separate Los Angeles and Anaheim stadiums, while the distance between San Francisco and Oakland is a mere 20 kilometres.

After 11 games over six years, 469,832 spectators watched the Montreal-based Blue Jays pre-season games, averaging 42,712 per game.

Promoter Evenko said it is confident in will bring the Toronto club back to Montreal for a seventh year, but there is no agreement at this time.

Here's the list of matches played in a major league stadium Monday, as well as attendance:

  • Dodgers vs. Angels (Angel Stadium) - 32,029
  • Athletics vs. Giants (Oracle Park) - 25,102
  • Brewers vs. Blue Jays (Olympic Stadium) - 24,482
  • New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals (Nationals Park) - 22,735
  • Pirates of Pittsburgh vs. Houston Astros (Minute Maid Park) - 18,811
  • Chicago White Sox vs. Diamondbacks of Arizona (Chase Park) - 16,468
  • Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves (SunTrust Park) - 14,904
  • Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers (Globe Life Park) - 12,794
  • San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners (T-Mobile Park) - 6833