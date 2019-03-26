

La presse canadienne





As it was in 2018, Montreal remained in good standing among baseball fans Monday night, with the third-largest stadium crowd for exhibition games in the MLB.

Like last year, the California games – Dodgers vs. Angels and Athletics vs. Giants – drew the largest crowds, though they had geography in on their side: only 40 kilometres separate Los Angeles and Anaheim stadiums, while the distance between San Francisco and Oakland is a mere 20 kilometres.

After 11 games over six years, 469,832 spectators watched the Montreal-based Blue Jays pre-season games, averaging 42,712 per game.

Promoter Evenko said it is confident in will bring the Toronto club back to Montreal for a seventh year, but there is no agreement at this time.

Here's the list of matches played in a major league stadium Monday, as well as attendance: