Montreal draws the third-largest MLB crowd for Blue Jays game Monday night
La presse canadienne
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 3:12PM EDT
As it was in 2018, Montreal remained in good standing among baseball fans Monday night, with the third-largest stadium crowd for exhibition games in the MLB.
Like last year, the California games – Dodgers vs. Angels and Athletics vs. Giants – drew the largest crowds, though they had geography in on their side: only 40 kilometres separate Los Angeles and Anaheim stadiums, while the distance between San Francisco and Oakland is a mere 20 kilometres.
After 11 games over six years, 469,832 spectators watched the Montreal-based Blue Jays pre-season games, averaging 42,712 per game.
Promoter Evenko said it is confident in will bring the Toronto club back to Montreal for a seventh year, but there is no agreement at this time.
Here's the list of matches played in a major league stadium Monday, as well as attendance:
- Dodgers vs. Angels (Angel Stadium) - 32,029
- Athletics vs. Giants (Oracle Park) - 25,102
- Brewers vs. Blue Jays (Olympic Stadium) - 24,482
- New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals (Nationals Park) - 22,735
- Pirates of Pittsburgh vs. Houston Astros (Minute Maid Park) - 18,811
- Chicago White Sox vs. Diamondbacks of Arizona (Chase Park) - 16,468
- Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves (SunTrust Park) - 14,904
- Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers (Globe Life Park) - 12,794
- San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners (T-Mobile Park) - 6833
