MONTREAL - A Montreal technology company says it is using artificial intelligence to heat buildings more efficiently.

The new technology will allow buildings to effectively run themselves according to Jean-Simon Venne, chief technology officer and co-founder of BrainBox

"We basically adopted what already exists in the autonomous car, and we modified it, and we adapted it so we could have an autonomous building," he said.

With artificially-intelligent algorithms controlling heating systems, buildings are autonomous, Venne said.

"It's quite interesting. It's changing completely the way the buildings are operated. Instead of being more reactive, we're moving the building into being more predictive and pre-emptive," he said. "We're saving in between 25 to 30 per cent [of energy], and we're reducing a lot of comfort issues."

In layman's terms, when temperatures rise in a room, a system recognizes it and turns on the air conditioning. An artificially intelligent system reacts to know temperature fluctuations before they're likely to happen.

The end result saves energy and is good for the environment, Venne said.

Brainbox is the first company to develop such a system, he added.

Montreal is known as a worldwide AI hub; many of the world's most prominent AI researchers call the city home.

