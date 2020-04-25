MONTREAL -- While Ontario's community gardens got permission to reopen on Saturday, many Quebecers with green thumbs are still wondering when they'll be able to put them to use.

Cote-St-Luc Seniors' Community Garden volunteer coordinator Mandie Aaron said she's hoping to reopen in mid-May. She said the garden is a source of both food and friendship for the area.

“These are seniors who are not in a home, live alone and don't have green space other than this,” she said. “(Premier Francois) Legault talksa bout being active and mental health and we want them all to have the opportunity to have a little bit of outdoor good-for-the-head growing this season.”

Cote-St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein called re-opening the garden “very important.”

“It gives you that sense of normaly being out there, doing what you love,” he said. “You're also creating something that you enjoy by eating the wonderful produce you're able to create. It's very important in Cote-St-Luc, whether you're a senior or not, but it has to be done in a safe way. When we do reopen we have to make sure all protocols are followed.”

The Dorval community gardens got an upgrade last year and Mayor Edgar Rouleau said they're ready to open next week.

“We're letting people in May 4 and we'll put some signs to respect two metres, wash your hands,” he said. “We've got water, we have everything. We'll make sure people follow the rules. I think it's good because they've been six or seven weeks right now and probably eight weeks by the time May 4 arrives.”