MONTREAL -- The 12th edition of the Montreal Comiccon will not take place this year. The popular comic book, fantasy and sci-fi festival followed other cancelled or postponed summer events in Montreal that will not take place due to public-health orders calling for the cancellation of large events due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The next Montreal Comiccon will take place July 9 to 11, 2021.

“We did not relish coming to this, but it is the right thing to do because the safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners and staff is paramount,” said the event’s co-founder Alex La Prova.

The event ws scheduled for July 3 to 5 this year, but its organizers decided to follow the Quebec government’s order to cancel summer festivals until Aug. 31 at the earliest.

“We will come back even stronger and continue to participate in Montreal’s cultural, economic, and touristic influence,” said La Prova.

Details on the 2021 Comiccon will be released in the coming months.

Those who purchased tickets for 2020 can use those tickets for the 2021 edition, and the 2020 tickets will give access to the exhibit hall an hour before the general public at the Montreal Mini-Comiccon Dec. 5 and 6 at the Palais des Congres.

Ticket refunds are available.

Information for exhibitors is available on the Comiccon site.