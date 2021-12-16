The Montreal Canadiens will play Thursday night's game in an empty arena, after ticket buyers were told to stay home.

The news comes amid a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Quebec and concerns about the Omicron variant.



"Faced with the spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region, late this afternoon the Montreal Canadiens organization received a request from Quebec public health officials to host tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers in a closed setting with no fans in attendance at the Bell Centre," a news release read.



An update on the status of Saturday's scheduled game against the Boston Bruins will be provided on Friday, the team said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.